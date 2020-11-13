Australia, Thailand step up security ties

Australia and Thailand have agreed to strenghthen ties, stepping up cooperation on defence and crime-fighting and looking to increase trade, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Morrison and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed to step up the two countries' relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

"In view of the evolving strategic shifts in the region, through this Strategic Partnership we will enhance cooperation in key areas, including defence and security, cyber affairs, anti-money laundering and combating transnational crime," Morrison said. The announcement came ahead of a virtual ASEAN-East Asia Summit and a virtual ASEAN-Australia summit this weekend.

Thailand is one of Australia's top 10 trading partners. "Our trading relationship will grow even more important as both countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," Morrison said.