UP CM attends promotion ceremony programme of PAC personnel
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Promotion Ceremony programme of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, on Friday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Promotion Ceremony programme of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, on Friday. As many as 5,042 PAC constables have been promoted to head constable rank in the state.
In the ceremony, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said, "To keep police personnel motivated, it is important to take care of their needs." "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the PAC personnel for being promoted. I hope, that together we can work for the betterment of the state.", said Yogi Adityanath.
On November 6, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had said that before Diwali, around 5000 constables of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be promoted to head constable rank.
