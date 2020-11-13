Truck overturns on tea stall in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, 1 body recovered

A boulder-laden truck overturned on a tea stall in Moynaguri area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district around 8 am on Friday, suspectedly burying several people who had gathered at the shop, police said. According to police sources, one body has been recovered so far.

At least five to seven people might have been buried alive, when the ten-wheeler lost control and overturned, the sources said. A rescue operation by fire brigade officials and a team of police personnel is currently underway.

Locals have hit the streets, protesting against the incident, the sources said, adding that the police were trying to control the situation..