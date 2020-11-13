311 recruits attested to MRC

A total of 311 recruits were attested to the Madras Regiment, the oldest Infantry of the Indian Army, at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at nearby Wellington in Nilgiris district on Friday. MRC Commandant, Brig Rajeswar Singh reviewed the attestation parade, which was carried out with appropriate social distancing in consonance with higher tradition of India Army, an official release said.

Singh congratulated the meritorious recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving very high standards of training. The recruits had undergone one year basic and advanced military training, the release said.

Singh also emphasised on the fact that MRC has not missed out a single day of training since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to despatch highly trained young soldiers to all the battalions of the Regiment deployed all over the forward areas of India.PTI CORR NVM PTI PTI.