Bail plea of 'Computer Baba' rejected, case registered for obstructing official work in Indore

Bail plea of 'Computer Baba', a former minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been rejected and a case has been registered against him for obstructing official work in Indore on Thursday. Additional SP, Prashant Choubey informed that a case has been registered against Computer Baba and he has been formally arrested on Thursday.

Computer Baba, whose real name is Namdev Tyagi, and some of his supporters were sent to central jail by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on the charge of obstructing official work on November 8. They were detained for protesting against the Indore district administration's demolition drive. The administration has demolished Namdev Tyagi's alleged illegal property from Ambikapuri temple and encroachments in the Super Corridor area. The officials are also looking into some bank accounts and documents of other assets of Computer Baba, which are being investigated.

On November 9, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had condemned the action taken against Computer Baba and termed it as political vendetta. Meanwhile, on the day, former Congress minister, Jitu Patwari, and other leaders made a visit to jail to meet Computer Baba. 'Computer Baba' had in 2018 quit the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. He was inducted in Chouhan's cabinet with the minister of state rank. Later during the Assembly elections, he supported the Congress. (ANI)