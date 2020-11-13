Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:56 IST
Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC)
The Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sectors on Thursday, one person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries
The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said in a statement.
