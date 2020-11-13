Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:09 IST
VA Tech WABAG bags award from Ministry of Jal Shakti
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Water treatment player VA TechWABAG has bagged the award for best research innovationadaptation of new technology for water conservation from theMinistry of Jal Shakti, the company said on Friday

At the second edition of National water awardsorganised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, department of waterresources, the award was presented to the city-based company,recently

"We thank the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for recognisingus with this award. This award reinforces WABAG as a pure-playwater technology Indian multinational and will also motivateour research and development team to continue to innovate andcontribute towards water sustainability...," company managingdirector Rajiv Mittal said in a press release.

