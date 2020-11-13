Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's 'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer dies of COVID-19

Sutcliffe, who worked as a truck driver, pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of murder, but guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He said he had been given a mission by God to kill prostitutes, though his victims came from all walks of life.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:37 IST
Britain's 'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer dies of COVID-19

Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper for a five-year murder spree during which he stabbed and bludgeoned at least 20 women and girls, killing 13 of them, has died after catching COVID-19.

Sutcliffe's murders - which left women mutilated across northern England between 1975 and 1980 - triggered widespread fear in northern cities and the police were criticised for taking so long to track him down. Sutcliffe was arrested in 1981 and pleaded guilty to 13 charges of murder and 7 charges of attempted murder. He spent the rest of his days in prison. He died on Friday in the early hours after refusing coronavirus treatment. He was 74.

Among those he killed was a 16-year-old shop assistant. His youngest victim, just 14 when Sutcliffe hit her five times in the head with a hammer in 1975, survived the attack. Sutcliffe, who worked as a truck driver, pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of murder, but guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He said he had been given a mission by God to kill prostitutes, though his victims came from all walks of life. The judge dismissed his plea of diminished responsibility, and Sutcliffe was found guilty of murder on all counts. He was sentenced to 20 life terms in prison and was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

West Yorkshire Police were criticised for missing opportunities to capture Sutcliffe, despite interviewing him nine times during the hunt. The investigation, which predated the use of computer records, was overwhelmed by paperwork, hampering detectives' ability to link clues and allowing Sutcliffe to slip through the net, a later inquiry said.

Police also mistakenly believed a hoax audio tape from a man who claimed to be the murderer, sending them on a futile search for someone with an accent from Sunderland in the north east. Sutcliffe was eventually caught when he was with a 24-year-old sex worker, and a police officer discovered the number plates on his vehicle were false.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's exports dip 5.12 pc in Oct; trade deficit narrows to USD 8.71 bn

Indias exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to governme...

BJP slams Kejriwal for Chhath Puja ban, says govt hiding ineptitude

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Friday slammed the Delhi government for banning Chhath Puja at various banks of River Yamuna in the national capital, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration is making up for not having made arrangem...

Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

Polish bishops defended St. John Paul II on Friday against evidence that he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians, seeking to salvage a papal legacy that has been badly tarnished by his inaction on ...

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine projects backed by the Canadian government

Quebecs Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with limited government funding, would go into late-stage trials before the end of the year, cementing its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020