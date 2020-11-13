Ethiopian civilians in Sudan say they fled government bombings in Tigray

Ethiopian civilians in Sudan say they fled government bombings in TigrayReuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:23 IST
Ethiopian civilians who fled the state of Tigray, whose leaders are fighting government troops in an escalating week-old conflict, said they were bombed by government forces.
The civilians spoke to Reuters in the Sudanese town of al-Fashqa, near the country's border with Ethiopia. The Ethiopian government has said they are only bombing military targets, including arms depots and equipment, controlled by the Tigrayan forces.