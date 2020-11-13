Man arrested for carrying firecrackers illegally in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area for allegedly carrying firecrackers whose use or sale has been banned in the national capital. The accused has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Nimri Village in Shastri Nagar, they said.

Police said during checking at Vaishno Mata Mandir around 11.40 pm on Wednesday, they signalled a motorcyclist to stop but he sped away. "However, he was apprehended and during search two plastic bags carrying 20 kilograms of firecrackers were found in his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused runs a grocery shop in Shastri Nagar. He visited Nagia Park, Roop Nagar, for shopping where near a cold drink shop he met with two persons who were selling crackers at cheap rates, the DCP said. The accused bought 20 kilograms of crackers for Rs 4,500. He intended to sell them secretly at his shop in Sarai Rohilla, Alphonse added.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30..