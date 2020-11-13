Andhra Pradesh reports 1,593 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,593 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally of total positive cases to 8,51,298, as per the State Health Department on Friday. According to the State Health Department, a total of 8,24,189 people have recovered from coronavirus while the death toll stands at 6,847. The active cases in the state stands at 20,262.

Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)