SC/ST case registered against priest in Telangana

A case under the SC and ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on Fridayagainst a temple priest in Jangaon district of Telangana forallegedly refusing to perform certain rituals for a familywhich belongs to Scheduled Caste community, police said
The family wanted to perform certain ritual and thepriest allegedly refused on the grounds of caste, they said
Following a complaint by the family, the case wasregistered and due process of law was on, they added.