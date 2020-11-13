Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police arrests 2 men running interstate illegal arms racket

The accused Prempal (56) and his son Rinku (29), residents of Aligarh district sourced arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, they said. Twenty-two pistols hidden inside a voltage stabilizer have been recovered from them, police said. Prempal also disclosed that he has been supplying arms to criminals and gangsters based in Delhi-NCR and western UP for the last 20 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:57 IST
Delhi Police arrests 2 men running interstate illegal arms racket

The Delhi Police have arrested two men who were allegedly running an interstate illegal firearms racket, officials said on Friday. The accused Prempal (56) and his son Rinku (29), residents of Aligarh district sourced arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Twenty-two pistols hidden inside a voltage stabilizer have been recovered from them, police said. Both were arrested on Thursday after police received inputs that they would come at a bus stand in Indraprastha Park at Sarai Kale Khan, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said during interrogation, the accused disclosed that the seized pistols were sourced from an arms manufacturer based in Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh.  Prempal also disclosed that he has been supplying arms to criminals and gangsters based in Delhi-NCR and western UP for the last 20 years. In 2001, he came in contact with an arms supplier in Aligarh who lured him to work for him as a courier. Later, he developed his own network of procuring illegal firearms from Sendhwa for supplying in Delhi-NCR and UP, the officer said. Prempal has been previously involved in eight cases, including arms trafficking, Gangster Act and riots in Delhi and UP and has already supplied more than 1,000 firearms in Delhi -NCR in the last eight years, the officer added.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation - AIU

Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be in...

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020