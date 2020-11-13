COVID-19: Uttarakhand reports 467 cases, four deaths

As many as 467 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand taking the tally to 67,706, as per the state government on Friday. According to the state government, 61,732 people have recovered from the viral disease so far and the active cases stand at 4,307 in the state. However, four people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 1,097.

Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)