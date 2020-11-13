Pelosi slams Facebook as "part of the problem" on election misinformation

Pelosi slams Facebook as "part of the problem" on election misinformationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:00 IST
U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Facebook Inc has been part of the problem when it comes to election-related interference.
"I'm not a big fan of Facebook. I don't know what they have been doing, but I know they've been part of the problem, all along," Pelosi told reporters at a news briefing.
