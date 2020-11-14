Pakistani suspected in rape of mother, child killed in raid

Left Menu
Pakistani police said they brought along a suspect they had arrested earlier this week for the abduction and rape of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter on a raid Friday to identify his accomplice in the shocking crime — only to have the man shot and killed by the alleged accomplice.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-11-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 01:04 IST
Pakistani police said they brought along a suspect they had arrested earlier this week for the abduction and rape of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter on a raid Friday to identify his accomplice in the shocking crime — only to have the man shot and killed by the alleged accomplice. However, details were sketchy as to how Rafique Malik, who had been in police custody since Tuesday night, was gunned down by his alleged accomplice in the gang rape, Khairullah Bugti. Also, questions remain as to why the police failed to provide Malik adequate protection during the raid.

Police said Bugti was immediately arrested, with the gun that killed Malik still in his possession. The assault on the woman and her daughter in the district of Kashmore in southern Sindh province has shocked Pakistan, though attacks on women are common in this deeply conservative Muslim country. After news of the arrest broke in Sindh, many had demanded a swift public execution of the attacker.

According to police, Malik had lured the mother and the 5-year-old to his home last weekend, promising to find the woman a job. After assaulting her, allegedly with his accomplice, he allowed the mother to leave after making her promise she would bring him another woman. The daughter was then held hostage in a cattle shed and assaulted while Malik awaited the mother's return..

