Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo sees EU favoring 'spoiled child' Serbia

Vjosa Osmani, the second female head of state in post-war Kosovo, told The Associated Press in an interview that she thinks Brussels has not learned from past mistakes and treats Serbia as “a spoiled child.” “We need to be considered on an equal footing during this dialogue.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 14-11-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:04 IST
Kosovo sees EU favoring 'spoiled child' Serbia

Kosovo's acting president accused the European Union on Friday of not treating Kosovo on “an equal footing” with neighbouring Serbia in the negotiations to normalise ties between the former war foes. Vjosa Osmani, the second female head of state in post-war Kosovo, told The Associated Press in an interview that she thinks Brussels has not learned from past mistakes and treats Serbia as “a spoiled child.” “We need to be considered on an equal footing during this dialogue. If that happens, it sets a path for a successful dialogue in the future,” Osmani said in an interview to the Associated Press.

The EU has facilitated Kosovo-Serbia negotiations since 2011, but few of the more than 30 signed agreements the talks yielded have been applied. Osmani, 38, took over as Kosovo's president this month when former President Hashim Thaci resigned to face war crimes and crimes against humanity charges at a special court based in The Hague, Netherlands. Osmani is expected to serve in an acting capacity for a maximum of six months.

Thaci, former parliamentary speakers Kadri Veseli and Jakup Krasniqi, and two other former top commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army that fought for independence from Serbia are on trial. None of them have accepted any of the charges. Osmani said that while Kosovo was establishing a world precedent by having top officials willingly going to the court, Serbia, “a state sponsored regime (which) killed civilians, many of whom were little children, is not doing the same." “They deny all of the horrible crimes that they committed all across Yugoslavia, but specifically in Kosovo” during the 1990a, she said.

The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations ran the territory for nine years before Kosovo in 2008 declared independence, a move that Serbia doesn't recognise.

More than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians were killed and more than 1,600 are still missing from the war. Osmani said that Serbia lost Kosovo in 1999 when they “abused the power of territorial integrity and the principle of sovereignty to kill the people that lived in that territory.” “Once they accept that reality, then we can have a successful dialogue,” she said.

“I hope that the international community will understand that without putting pressure on Serbia, they will never change,” Osmani said, adding: “There has still been no justice for the victims” more than two decades after the conflict ended..

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Major police operation underway near Montreal downtown

Police cordoned off an area near downtown Montreal on Friday amid media reports of a hostage situation and asked people to stay away.There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

With cities and states across the United States reimposing restrictions to tame surges in coronavirus infections, a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday there were no plans for nationwide lockdowns next year.DEATHS AND...

Kosovo sees EU favoring 'spoiled child' Serbia

Kosovos acting president accused the European Union on Friday of not treating Kosovo on an equal footing with neighbouring Serbia in the negotiations to normalise ties between the former war foes. Vjosa Osmani, the second female head of sta...

Trump administration pushes to sell Alaska oil leases pre-Biden inauguration

The Trump Administration will take key steps to finalize a sale of oil drilling leases in the sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ANWR in Alaska just before Democrat Joseph Biden becomes president, a government spokeswoman confirmed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020