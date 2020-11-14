Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines' Duterte absolves police chief over lockdown birthday party

I do not see any wrongdoing with moral implications and malice," Duterte said, adding that Sinas was not at fault for receiving a surprise festivity. Sinas has been under investigation by the justice ministry for celebrating his birthday with fellow officers in May despite coronavirus curbs and at a time police were arresting thousands of people for quarantine violations.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 19:39 IST
Philippines' Duterte absolves police chief over lockdown birthday party

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday cleared his newly appointed police chief of any violation of rules when he celebrated his birthday in May during one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns. In a national address, Duterte defended police chief Debold Sinas, promoted on Monday Nov. 9 to national police commander from Manila police boss, and noted his appointee's achievements despite a social media stir over perceived special treatment.

Sinas had led anti-drug operations in which thousands of people were killed. "If he has (committed) any offence, he is pardoned already. I do not see any wrongdoing with moral implications and malice," Duterte said, adding that Sinas was not at fault for receiving a surprise festivity.

Sinas has been under investigation by the justice ministry for celebrating his birthday with fellow officers in May despite coronavirus curbs and at a time police were arresting thousands of people for quarantine violations. He has apologised for "causing anxiety to the public". It was not immediately clear if Duterte's comments meant those investigations were no longer active. Contacted for comment by Reuters, justice minister Menardo Guevarra said in a text message: "I did not hear what the president said exactly. I need to know the context."

Sinas's appointment to lead the Philippines' 200,000-strong police force was met with activists' concerns of unchecked human rights abuses. Rights group say the police had summarily executed suspects, but police say those suspects had violently resisted arrest.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police Commissioner visits duty points, staff residential colonies to greet them on Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited various duty points and police staff residential colonies in the national capital to greet them on the occasion of Diwali, according to an official statement. Shrivastava visite...

40-yr-old man kills himself after shooting at wife in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old transporter allegedly shot at his wife, critically injuring her, and then fatally shot himself in the head in the Shalimar Garden area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 10 pm at the ...

Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet. Michele Flournoy...

Vehicle pile-up leaves 1 dead, six injured in Punjab

A person died while six others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash on the national highway here on Saturday evening, police said. They said a private transport bus ran into and smashed a power transformer and outer gate of local PWD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020