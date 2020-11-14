Over 200 kg firecrackers seized, 3 arrested in Kolkata

Three persons have been arrested and over 200 kg of firecrackers seized from their possession in different areas of Kolkata, police said on Saturday. The seizures and arrests were made in Ultadanga, Manicktala and Phoolbagan areas, a senior police officer said.

Around 120 kg of firecrackers were seized from a godown on Canal West Road in Manicktala during the day and one person was arrested, he said. Around 90 kg of firecrackers were seized in Phoolbagan and 14.5 kg in Ultadanga on Friday night and two persons were arrested, the officer said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act, he added..