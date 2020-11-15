Bedi extends National Press Day greetings

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday extended her wishes to the mediapersons on the eve of the National Press Day. The day was being celebrated on November 16 every year to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966, she noted in a message.

"National Press day is thesymbol of a free and responsible press in India as the Press Council of India acts as a moral watchtower for media," Bedi said. Media in Puducherry had been acting asa bridge between the government and the people, the Lt Governor said, adding her office Raj Nivas "has been accessible to press and media." She expressed her gratitude for objective reporting of all the news that emanated from Raj Nivas.