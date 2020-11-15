Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Case against 2 media firm officials for cheating, forgery

Police have registered a case against two officials of a media company for allegedly forging documents to show higher circulation of two newspapers here in Gujarat to cheat government and private agencies for advertisement revenue, a police official said on Sunday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:45 IST
Guj: Case against 2 media firm officials for cheating, forgery

Police have registered a case against two officials of a media company for allegedly forging documents to show higher circulation of two newspapers here in Gujarat to cheat government and private agencies for advertisement revenue, a police official said on Sunday. The FIR was registered here on Saturday against P V S Sarma and Sitaram Adukiya, both directors of the firm publishing a Gujarati and an English daily, after a complaint was lodged by an officer of the Income Tax Department, an official from Umra police station said.

Sarma, who is also a local BJP functionary, and Adukiya allegedly conspired to make false entries in the company ledger books to create bogus documents in order to show higher circulation of their newspapers to the Directorate of Advertisement and Visual Publicity (DAVP), a government agency, and private advertisers, as per the FIR. This way, they cheated the government of around Rs 70 lakh and private advertisers of Rs two crore from 2008-09 till October 21, 2020, the FIR said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister

The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday. An association of tourist guides in Aurangabad on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Udd...

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020