Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM2 MH-RAUT-RELIGIOUS PLACES Reopening places of worship not anyone's win or defeat: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen places of religious worship in the state was neither a victory nor defeat of anybody. .

BOM1 MH-WOMAN-ACID ATTACK Maha: Woman dies after acid attack by boyfriend Aurangabad: A woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said on Sunday. . LGB1 MH-COURT-BAIL Maha: Court refuses bail to man accused of killing Sena worker Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has rejected the bail application of one of the accused arrested in the case of 'contract killing' of a Shiv Sena worker from Sahapur in Thane in 2018. .

BES3 GJ-MEDIA-CASE Guj: Case against 2 media firm officials for cheating, forgery Surat: Police have registered a case against two officials of a media company for allegedly forging documents to show higher circulation of two newspapers here in Gujarat to cheat government and private agencies for advertisement revenue, a police official said on Sunday. . BES4 CG-JUDGE-BODY C'garh: Body of woman judge found hanging, suicide suspected Mungeli (C'garh): In a suspected suicide case, a 55- year-old woman district judge was found hanging at her official residence in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Sunday, police said. .

BES2 MH-MONUMENTS-MINISTER No decision so far on reopening monuments in Maha: Minister Aurangabad: The Maharashtra government has not taken a decision so far on reopening monuments for tourists, Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare said on Sunday.. .