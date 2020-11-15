Almost all pollutants reported higher values on Diwali day'

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
An emotional Lewis Hamilton said he was just getting started as he celebrated a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday.The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, now the most successful driver in the history of th...
The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives in Chandigarh, pushing the death toll due to the pandemic in the Union Territory to 248 while 168 more people were tested positive for the infection in the last two days, a medical bulletin said...
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the infection count to 7,356 on Sunday, while 76 patients recovered during the same period, officials said on Sunday. A total of 89 people have died of COVID-1...
A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next weeks meetings online, the IMF said in a statement on Sunday. The mission arrived in Argentina l...