At least six lakh devotees perform 'Goverdhan puja' in Mathura
Brajesh Mukhiya, the head priest of the Mathuradhish and Madan Mohan temples, said the puja is performed to mark the tale of Lord Krishna lifting the Goverdhan to protect people from the wrath of Lord Indra.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:48 IST
Devotees in large numbers turned up for the “Goverdhan puja” in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Sunday
According to SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra, at least six lakh people undertook the 22-km-long “parikrama” (circumambulation) of the hillock. He said no untoward incident was reported, except that police had to face anxious moments in ensuring social distancing at three main temples in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Brajesh Mukhiya, the head priest of the Mathuradhish and Madan Mohan temples, said the puja is performed to mark the tale of Lord Krishna lifting the Goverdhan to protect people from the wrath of Lord Indra.
