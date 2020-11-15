Man stabbed to death in UP's Shamli

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and his uncle seriously injured by two youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Sunday

The incident took place at Jamalpur village under the Jhinjhana police station on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Hari Om while his uncle was Rupendra was seriously injured, police said

Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said they have arrested the accused—Monti and Gaurav—under Section 302 of the IPC.