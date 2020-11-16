Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia to kin of jawan killed in ceasefire violation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of army jawan Haradhan Chandra Roy who was killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 01:28 IST
Assam govt announces Rs 20 lakh ex gratia to kin of jawan killed in ceasefire violation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of army jawan Haradhan Chandra Roy who was killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The chief minister paid floral tribute to Roy at the Army Base Hospital after the jawan's body was brought here, an official release said.

Roy will remain immortal and his sacrifice would continue to inspire the young generation, he said. Roy, who hailed from Dhubri district, joined the Army in 2001 and is survived by his wife and son.

Five security forces personnel were among 11 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC between Gurez and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In retaliation, the Indian Army caused extensive damage to Pakistan Armys infrastructure.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to spend $726 mln underwriting country's biggest vaccine plant

Australia will spend A1 billion 726.3 million underwriting construction of a vaccine manufacturing plant under a deal with a unit of biomedical giant CSL Ltd, guaranteeing supply of flu shots and antivenins, the federal government said on M...

British PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a fresh setback after infighting amongst his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week.Johnson, w...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX and NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space; first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.SpaceX launch of crew on first operational mission delayed by weatherNASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musks rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their...

Health News Roundup: Hungarian village firm takes global role; North Dakota becomes 35th state to require masks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. In COVID-19 vaccine race, Hungarian village firm takes global roleIn an unassuming house in rolling hills east of the Hungarian capital, a small family firm is helping oil the wheels of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020