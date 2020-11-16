Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC issues notice to UP govt on Kerala journalist arrest case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and sought its detailed response after hearing the bail application of Kerala journalist, Siddique Kappan, arrested allegedly by the UP Police while on his way to Hathras, to cover the Hathras incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:56 IST
SC issues notice to UP govt on Kerala journalist arrest case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and sought its detailed response after hearing the bail application of Kerala journalist, Siddique Kappan, arrested allegedly by the UP Police while on his way to Hathras, to cover the Hathras incident. The journalist was later booked under the UAPA [Unlawful Activities and (Prevention) Act].

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government and sought its response in the case. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for arrested Kerala journalist, S Kappan, argued before the apex court that, "The FIR doesn't mention any offence of mine. I am being arrested in the case, without committing any offence."

"Why should I be in jail," Kapil Sibal argued for S Kappan, and sought interim bail immediately in the case. To this, the CJI asked Sibal, "Why don't you go to the Allahabad High Court? Why have you come here, we want to discourage this petition under article 32 under the Indian Constitution."

There is a spate of article 32 petitions (before us), the CJI said and fixed the matter for further hearing to November 20, Friday, when the Uttar Pradesh Government will represent its side before the Apex Court. "Don't go to merits of the petition," the CJI asked Sibal, and said, we will hear it further on November 20, Friday.

The KUWJ (Kerala Union of Working Journalists) had filed the habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court on October 6, seeking its direction to immediately release of its Delhi unit Secretary, and senior journalist, Siddique Kappan, from the illegal arrest and detention from UP police. Siddique Kappan was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the alleged gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old girl.

The petitioner, KUWJ, stated in its habeas corpus petition that the journalist, Kappan, and a member of the petitioner union (KUWJ) was arrested at a toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in connection with his reporting assignment. The arrest was made in complete violation of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in D K Basu versus West Bengal case. The petitioner sought the Apex Court's direction to immediately release the senior journalist, Siddique Kappan, from the illegal arrest and detention from Uttar Pradesh police.

The arrest was with a view to obstruct the discharge of duty in the capacity as a journalist. The denial of access to the place of offence for reporting is a gross violation of Article 14, 19 and other sections of the Indian Constitution, the KUWJ, said in its petition. The respondents -- Union of India (UOI), state of Uttar Pradesh, DGP UP and others -- are solely responsible for the illegal arrest and detention of Kappan and thereby the Apex Court should pass appropriate directions and orders and immediately release Kappan from the illegal arrest and detention from the clutches of Uttar Pradesh police, the petition stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pollution levels higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to 2019: CPCB

Pollution levels were higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to last year due to bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning, according to the Central Pollution Control Boards CPCB report filed before the National Green Tribunal NGT. In t...

Amit Shah greets media on National Press Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle itGreetings on Nat...

Beijing Review Africa Bureau hands over books to SA Government

A book handover ceremony, hosted by the Beijing Review Africa Bureau and organised by the Global Max Media Group, was held in Pretoria earlier this month.Ni Yanshuo, the Chief Reporter of Beijing Review Africa Bureau, presented 50 copies of...

Sterling slips; speculators' bearish bets increase

Sterling slipped in early London trading on Monday as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, while bearish bets on the pound increased for the second week running. European shares hovered near nine-month highs as stronger-than-expected Chinese f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020