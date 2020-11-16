Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tweets against Thackerays; SC refuses to entertain plea of jailed person, asks him to go to HC

Meanwhile, the counsel for Maharashtra said the state will not oppose the bail plea of the accused in the magisterial court on Monday as the custodial interrogation of Thakkar was over in the case. He has been granted bail in one case by a Nagapur court and was arrested by Maharashtra police in connection with other FIR..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:02 IST
Tweets against Thackerays; SC refuses to entertain plea of jailed person, asks him to go to HC

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea for bail of a man who was arrested from Gujarat for posting allegedly objectionable comments in his tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his minister-son Aaditya. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the counsel for Sameer Thakkar to approach the Bombay High Court with the plea saying that it can also uphold his fundamental rights.

"The High Court can also uphold your fundamental rights. It can also transfer the case and grant you bail. Then why are you coming under 32 (under Article 32 of the Constitution, writ pleas are filed in the Supreme Court). "You please go to the High Court," the bench told senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who was appearing for Thakkar.

Jethmalani said that Thakkar has been arrested for "bailable offences" and this will "shock your Lordships" "We are quite immune from shock. We see it everyday. Nothing shocks us," the bench observed and asked him to approach the High Court. Meanwhile, the counsel for Maharashtra said the state will not oppose the bail plea of the accused in the magisterial court on Monday as the custodial interrogation of Thakkar was over in the case.  Jethmalani said that as many as three FIRs had been lodged against Thakkar for his tweets only and he was arrested on October 24 from Rajkot.  Then he was taken to Nagpur on transit remand and was quizzed in police custody for his tweets and moreover, his custody was extended as well.

"His neck was tied with rope and he was paraded on roads," the senior lawyer said.  "What makes you think that we are approving all this. We are only telling you repeatedly that you can make these arguments before the High Court. Let us have the view of High Court," the bench said. Jethmalani then withdrew the plea of Thakkar, who besides seeking bail, had sought consolidation of three FIRs resgistered against him for the posts.

Thakkar, who has 59,000 followers on Twitter and is followed by some prominent government functionaries on the social media platform, was arrested from Rajkot on October 24 over his posts.  He has been granted bail in one case by a Nagapur court and was arrested by Maharashtra police in connection with other FIR..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 4,106 new COVID cases; Czech Republic sees further decline in COVID and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Oil India well extinguished after nearly six months

State-run explorer Oil India Ltd said on Monday a deadly fire at its well in eastern India that that started raging nearly six months ago has been doused completely.There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 h...

Sterling slips; speculators' bearish bets increase

Sterling slipped in early London trading on Monday as Brexit talks resumed in Brussels, while bearish bets on the pound increased for the second week running. European shares hovered near nine-month highs as stronger-than-expected Chinese f...

Spain's BBVA to sell U.S. banking arm to PNC for $11.6 billion

Spains BBVA is to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for 11.6 billion in cash, in one of the biggest global banking deals this year. The sale will further consolidate the U.S. banking sector, but has also instantly p...

Syria's top diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade old conflict, died on Monday, the government said.There were no det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020