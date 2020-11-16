Left Menu
SC refuses to direct Centre to declare charge-sheeted lawmakers' elections as 'null and void'

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any order or direction to the Union of India (UOI) to declare as null and void the elections of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) charge-sheeted for more than a year for offences punishable for five or more years of imprisonment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:03 IST
The Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

A bench of the top court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, while refusing to pass an order, said, "These are legislative issues, within the exclusive domain of Parliament, we do not want to pass any order on these issues."

The plea was filed by SN Shukla, a retired civil servant. (ANI)

