Woman's murder: Accused held after exchange of fire in UP's Basti

A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman here was arrested after an exchange of fire on Monday morning, police said. Bhalchan Yadav (27) allegedly strangled her after she refused to have a sexual relationship with him before marriage, according to police.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital as he was injured in the exchange of fire at the Sinkandarpur road in Basti around 5.45 am on Monday. A police constable, Dilip, was also injured in the incident. A .315 bore pistol was recovered from him, police said. On Sunday, two policemen, including an SHO, were suspended for laxity in the case. The woman had gone missing last Tuesday and her body was found in the fields near her home on Sunday.

According to police, the woman’s family has alleged rape as her body was found partially naked. But rape has not been confirmed in the post-mortem report, police added. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said they had received information on Sunday night that the accused would be coming to the Sikandarpur road. Police surrounded the area and around 5.45 am on Monday, saw the man coming. We tried to stop him but he attacked police, the SP said, adding that the accused received injuries in his leg during a a retaliatory firing. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have killed the woman, Meena said. The SP said Yadav used to go to the woman’s village to meet his relatives and claimed to have a good relationship with her as they used to talk over the phone too. “On Tuesday evening, the woman came to meet him and they were together from 7 pm to 8.30 pm,” the SP said. The accused strangled the woman with her salwar after she refused to have a sexual relationship with her before marriage, Meena said, adding that the girl had resisted his advances and had bitten two of his fingers.