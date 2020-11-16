25-year-old killed, several injured in Kanpur clash

A 25-year-old youth was killed here and several injured during a clash between two communities that started over water being splashed on one of them and soon snowballed into stone pelting, police said on Monday. Police personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in large numbers to keep tabs on the simmering tension at Chakeri locality after the incident late Sunday evening.

Taking strong note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions that the accused be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. Four people have been arrested and efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the key accused, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, Superintendent of Police (East).

Recapping the events of the evening, he said Pintu Nishad, 25, and his friend Sandeep left their homes in Wajidpur area and accidentally stepped on a water pouch lying on the road. The water splashed on Amaan, a resident from the same area who was passing through, sparking a clash. Hearing about the altercation, dozens of other locals reached the spot and pelted stones at each other, injuring Nishad and several others, he said.

The injured were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where Nishad was declared brought dead, Agarwal added. In a tweet in Hindi, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Instructions have been issued to immediately arrest the accused and invoke National Security Act against them. A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund has been announced for the aggrieved family." Under the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.