DMK's top panel to meet on Nov 23

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK, the main opposition party, has already been implementing plans like bifurcation (Dharmapuri) and trifurcation (Tiruvallur) of party units to facilitate better administration to gear up for the polls. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and could not snatch the reins of power from the ruling party in 2016 Assembly elections as well.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The DMK's high level committee would meet here on November 23 to deliberate on organisational growth, the party said on Monday. The meeting of the party's high level executive panel would be chaired by president M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' party's general secretary, Duraimurugan said in a release.

Members of the committee should take part without fail, he said adding the agenda of the meet was deliberations about party's "growth plans and work," which is seen as a reference to preparations for the Assembly elections next year. Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

DMK, the main opposition party, has already been implementing plans like bifurcation (Dharmapuri) and trifurcation (Tiruvallur) of party units to facilitate better administration to gear up for the polls. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and could not snatch the reins of power from the ruling party in 2016 Assembly elections as well.

