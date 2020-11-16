Rajasthan: Rape survivor set ablaze by accused in Jaipur

A 37-year-old rape survivor was allegedly set ablaze here by the accused who was absconding for seven months, police said on Monday. The woman, her minor daughter and the 28-year-old accused identified as Lekhraj Koli were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

Koli, his two brothers, Ramesh and Manmohan, and their father Kanhaiya Lal were arrested by police and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. SHO of Kotwali Police Station Yeshwant Yadav said that the woman had lodged a complaint against Koli, who is her neighbour, in April this year alleging that he had raped her in 2018.

On Saturday, the accused entered the woman’s house and set her on fire after pouring petrol over her. The woman suffered 50 per cent burn injuries, police said..