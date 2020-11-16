Three men held in Jammu for duping people with promise of govt jobs, driving licenses

Three men, including two brothers, were arrested here on Monday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of arranging government jobs and driving licenses besides issuing fake orders with regard to transfers and postings, a spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir's Crime Branch said. Rakesh Singh, his brother Sudesh Singh and another co-accused Suresh Singh, all residents of Khour in Jammu district, were constantly evading arrest by frequently changing their locations but were finally caught by sleuths of the Crime Branch from their village after hectic efforts, the spokesperson said.

He said two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) stand registered against the accused who have duped many people of their hard earned money on the pretext of arranging government jobs apart from issuing fake transfer and posting orders. In one of the cases registered in 2019, the prime accused Rakesh had impersonated as a Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and lured the complainant and other gullible people by issuing fake driving licenses, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, a communication was received on March 19, 2018 by Additional Secretary to the government Rajnish Kumar seeking a probe into a fake order of transfers in the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports. Preliminary verification was initiated based on the information and evidence was gathered during an enquiry that substantiated the allegations, the spokesman further said.

He added that a formal case was registered against the three accused for an in-depth investigation..