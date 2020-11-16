2 held for selling firecrackers in UP's Greater Noida

Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly selling firecrackers despite a ban on their sale or use in Delhi-NCR, police said on Monday. Two sacks and two cartons full of firecrackers estimated to be worth Rs 40,000 were also seized from their possession on Sunday, police said. "The accused were held from Ajaaypur Bazaar in Dadri area for illegally selling firecrackers," a police spokesperson said. Those held have been identified as Neeraj Prasad and Hariom, both local residents, the spokesperson said. Two more of their partners are accused in the case but they managed to escape, the officials

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, the police said. On Saturday, the day of Diwali, five people were arrested while two men were held on Sunday across Noida and Greater Noida on similar charges, according to officials.