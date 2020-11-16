Left Menu
EU says talks with Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine candidate are ongoing

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:28 IST
The European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU was in talks with Moderna to secure doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate but negotiations had not been wrapped up yet.

"Negotiations with the company are ongoing. We have not yet concluded or signed a contract," Kyriakides told EU lawmakers in a regular hearing.

