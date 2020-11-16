Delhi Police issues over 1,400 challans for COVID-protocol violation

Delhi Police issues over 1,400 challans for COVID-protocol violationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:41 IST
The Delhi Police said over 1,400 challans were issued on Monday to people found flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the national capital
A total of 1,489 challans were issued for various coronavirus-protocol violations till 4 am. Out of them, 1,460 challans were issued for face mask violation, three for spitting and 21 for not maintaining social distancing, it said
Till date, a total of 5,27,412 challans have been issued, out of which, 5,17,011 were issued for face mask violation, 3,325 for spitting and 36,674 for violating social distancing norms.
