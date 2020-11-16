3 women dead, several injured as jeep overturns on highway in UP's Jhansi
Three women were killed and over half a dozen people injured on Monday when a jeep they were travelling in overturned on Lalitpur-Jhansi highway in Prem Nagar area here, police said.PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:00 IST
Three women were killed and over half a dozen people injured on Monday when a jeep they were travelling in overturned on Lalitpur-Jhansi highway in Prem Nagar area here, police said. The incident took place when the jeep carrying devotees was going to Mathura for paying obeisance in the temple town, Jhansi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said.
The deceased women were identified as Shivani, Ramrati and Bhagwati Devi, he added. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was said to be stable, the SP further said.
