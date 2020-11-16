Tipsy lawyer misbehaves with policewoman, arrested

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI): A lawyer has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police officer at Pala, near here, police said on Monday. The accused was drunk at the time, they said.

The officer on patrol questioned the lawyer for drinking liquor with two of his friends in a public place, the police said. Following this, the lawyer allegedly misbehaved with the woman sub-inspector and other policemen in the patrol team.

A video of the man's purported misdemeanour, which took place on Sunday, had gone viral in the social media. The lawyer was arrested while his friends fled the spot, the police said.

He has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), they said. He was produced before a court which remanded him in 14- day judicial custody, they added.