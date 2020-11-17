Left Menu
Development News Edition

19-year-old woman ends life in UP's Bulandshahr, blames three men in suicide note

The SSP said investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, the location on Kamaruddin's mobile phone was showing Haryana's Faridabad, Abrar in his village while Mubeen's was in Aligarh. The allegations made by the girl in the report were not confirmed, prima facie, but the Investigation Officer should have resolved the case promptly which was not done and he has been suspended.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-11-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 01:03 IST
19-year-old woman ends life in UP's Bulandshahr, blames three men in suicide note

A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a village in Anoopshahar area here on Monday, police said. She left behind a suicide note blaming three people for her death. Police has registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) on a written complaint by the teenager's father.

They are on the lookout for the accused who are all absconding. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the woman had filed a case on October 3 against Kamaruddin, a resident of the same village, for kidnapping, molesting and threatening to kill her.

Yet, after lodging the complaint, the woman said she had filed it under duress from the family pointing out that "no such incident happened with her". In a statement recorded in the court under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statement) of the CrPC, the girl completely denied the incident.

Based on the woman's statement, the final report was given in the trial. The woman then filed another complaint on October 24 against Kamaruddin, his maternal uncle Mubeen and a friend Abrar.

In it, she said Kamaruddin had called her on October 16 and the three men took her to Mubeen's home in Aligarh district, where she was raped. The SSP said investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, the location on Kamaruddin's mobile phone was showing Haryana's Faridabad, Abrar in his village while Mubeen's was in Aligarh.

The allegations made by the girl in the report were not confirmed, prima facie, but the Investigation Officer should have resolved the case promptly which was not done and he has been suspended. In connection with the laxity in the case, the Circle Officer and Police station in-charge of Anoopshahar have been suspended with the Superintendent of Police (Crime) ordered to investigate and submit a report in 24 hours.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon team has not yet signalled an imminent withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among U.S. officials and allies that Trump might settle for a partial reduction before leaving ...

Former Harvard fencing coach, businessman charged with $1.5 million bribery scheme

A former Harvard University fencing coach and the chief executive of a telecommunications company were arrested on Monday on charges they engaged in a bribery scheme aimed at securing the admission of the businessmans two sons to the Ivy Le...

Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case declines to testify in Canada court

A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Mengs ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived b...

Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

Sergio Perez more than deserves to stay in Formula One, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday after the Mexican finished second to now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend. Perez is without a seat for 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020