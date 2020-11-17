Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many challenges remain for Sahel Joint Force, warns Lacroix, welcoming ‘increased coordination’

It will take a variety of different actors to confront and deal with the “daunting challenges” in the Sahel region, the head of UN peacekeeping told the Security Council on Monday.

UN News | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:54 IST
Many challenges remain for Sahel Joint Force, warns Lacroix, welcoming ‘increased coordination’

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix noted that counterterrorism efforts in the region have “actually intensified”.

“We welcome the increased coordination of security players on the ground...for a more visible presence of defence and security forces in the region as well as stepped-up pressure on terrorist groups”, he said in his virtual briefing on the Joint Force of the Group of Five (G5) Sahel nations, namely Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Support Joint Force

As an essential compliment to peacebuilding efforts, Mr. Lacroix urged that the Joint Force’s police component be strengthened to improve military oversight as well as to support institution-building, prison reform and the “human rights compliance framework”.

He also underlined that the operational and logistical support of the UN stabilization mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for the Joint Force remains “critical”, particularly what he referred to as “life support consumables”, which have “proven essential”, especially during the rainy season.

However, the UN official highlighted the need for more “predictable funding” for the G5 Force to ensure that its robust counter-terror operations can continue without interruption.

“The G5 Sahel Joint Force plays a critical role in the regional response to violent extremism”, he attested, “It is essential that it receives the assistance it requires to carry out its mandated tasks”.

'Unprecedented humanitarian crisis'

Mindful of the disastrous implications that an inadequately addressed security situation in the Sahel may have on West Africa, the UN peacekeeping chief pointed out that “despite encouraging progress” made by the Joint Force, “much more remains to be done”.

“As calls for the mobilization of additional resources to support the G5 Sahel’s fight against terrorism continue, so do calls for increased mobilization to tackle poverty and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis that the region currently faces”, he asserted.

“Strengthening the Joint Force is indeed only one aspect of the international community’s support”.

Good governance needed

Speaking on behalf of the G5 States, the Ambassador of Mali, Issa Konfourou,

highlighted the need for “good governance” and stressed that the regional heads of State remain committed to supporting and conducting counter-terror operations with full regard for human rights.

He also cited “positive trends” regarding “better coordination of military operations” within and beyond the G5 Force, noting successes in stopping terror operations, especially along borders.

Meanwhile, Koen Vervaeke, Managing Director for Africa, European External Action Service upheld that a “disturbing” confluence of events and forces throughout the Sahel requires a more “ambitious and demanding” approach to regional problems, including more inclusive and responsive governance.

He reaffirmed financial and other support for both MINUSMA and the G5 Force, and pushed for regional government reform, including through higher levels of civilian leadership and the full restoration of State authority.

Speaking in his capacity as Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, Canadian Ambassador Robert Keith Rae, said that the Commission’s efforts to tackle development and security challenges, in part through greater empowerment of women and youth, also addresses diverse “cross border risks” and called for greater access to credit, including by women entrepreneurs.

In implementing the regional goal of ensuring that conflict does not spread further – putting future development efforts at risk – Mr. Rae underscored that successful peacebuilding requires the respect of human rights and investigations of rights abuses, including those related to sexual and gender-based violence.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.Under U.S. President Donald Trumps administration, ties between China and the United States are at their...

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said. The trucks driver also appa...

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020