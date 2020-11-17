Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two suspected JeM terrorists held in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:13 IST
Two suspected JeM terrorists held in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area in southeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday

Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district and Mohd. Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, were nabbed on Monday night, they said

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "On the basis of the information received, a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, and two suspected terrorists, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were apprehended around 10.15 pm." Two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them, the DCP said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.Under U.S. President Donald Trumps administration, ties between China and the United States are at their...

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said. The trucks driver also appa...

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020