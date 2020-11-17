Maha: 10 Nepali nationals held for gambling in Palghar

Police have arrested 10 people,all Nepali nationals, after a raid on a gambling den inMaharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the premises onSunday night and nabbed the 10 people, in the age group of 22to 38 years, for allegedly being involved in gambling, policespokesman Sachin Navadkar said

A case was registered against them under provisions ofthe Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he said.