Man held with leopard skin in Odisha
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police arrested a man here for allegedly possessing a leopard skin with other incriminating articles on Monday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:02 IST
The STF team had conducted a raid near Kalimandir, Baramunda in Bhubaneswar on November 16 and seized a leopard skin along with other incriminating articles from the possession of accused Prashant Kumar Naik, Odisha police said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)