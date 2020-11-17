30-yr-old killed by neighbours in UP's Ballia

A man died while his father and nephew sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a knife by their neighbours, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening in Mundera village under Rasra Police Station here, they said

Nand Kumar (30), his father Amarnath and nephew Pankaj were attacked by Ajit Ram and his father Janu Ram following an argument as the accused had hurled abuses at the trio under the influence of alcohol, police said. Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said Amarnath and Pankaj have been admitted to the district hospital while a case has been registered against Ajit Ram and Janu Ram following their arrest

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.