Two more held in connection with Kanpur clash

Police arrested two more people in connection with the clash between two communities at Wajidpur’s Chakeri locality here as no fresh incident of violence was reported from the area, a senior official said on Tuesday. A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in the clash that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water. Security personnel in large numbers were deployed to ensure normalcy. "The situation is normal and under control. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Two more arrests were made on Tuesday in connection with the brawl, which had led to communal tensions in the area,” Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh said.

He said so far six people have been arrested in connection with the violence and more arrests are likely to made soon. Senior police officers, including the Superintendent of police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal, have been asked to camp in the area to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and UP Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana paid a visit to the family of Pintu Nishad (25), who had died in the incident. They handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s kin, District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had instructed that the accused be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), which allows preventive detention for up to a year. Two policemen were removed and sent to the Police Lines for their alleged laxity. On Monday, police had arrested Anjum (36); Mohammad Mohsin (27); Sarfraz Alam (23) and Meraj (21), all residents of Jajmau's Wajidpur. SP Raj Kumar Agarwal had said Pintu Nishad and his friend had Sandeep had accidentally stepped on a water pouch lying on the road. The water splashed on Amaan, a resident from the same area, sparking a clash. Hearing about the altercation, people from the two communities reached the spot and pelted each other with stones, injuring Nishad and several others. The injured were taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where Nishad was declared brought dead. Jajmau's police post in-charge and a constable were removed for their alleged laxity and sent to the Police Lines, officials had said. An inquiry has also been instituted against the police personnel who were deployed with the police response vehicle (PRV) and were sent to the incident site. They allegedly did nothing and remained a mute spectator, Agarwal had said. Assistant SP (Cantonment) Satyajeet Gupta has been asked to probe the matter and submit the report with the district police chief in a stipulated deadline, the SP added.