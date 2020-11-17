Infant abducted from Mumbai rescued in Telangana, 3 arrested

A four-old-month boy who was kidnapped from Mumbai was traced and rescued from Telangana on Tuesday and three people, including a doctor, were arrested, police said. The parents of the boy had lodged a complaint with Juhu police station last week that their infant had been kidnapped after which several teams were formed to probe the crime, an official said.

"We got a tip-off as well as clues from CCTV clips which revealed that the toddler was in Telangana. We reached there and rescued the child and reunited him with his parents," he said. "Main accused Dr Nasruddin Bshiruddin asked Mahesh Ditti and Ramesh Vyanpati to kidnap the child as a client of his was childless. The accused sold the child to the client for Rs 4 lakh. The three have been charged with kidnapping, trafficking and conspiracy," said Senior Inspector Pandrinath Wavhal of Juhu police station.