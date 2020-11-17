Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj:North Indian bodies ask people to celebrate Chhath at home

"In view of the coronavirus pandemic, north Indians in Ahmedabd have been appealed against gathering on the banks of the Sabarmati river and elsewhere to offer Chhath prayers. They have been asked to hold prayers at their homes," Lalit Jha, trustee of Ahmedabad-based Chhath Mahaparv Ayojan Samiti, told PTI.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:36 IST
Guj:North Indian bodies ask people to celebrate Chhath at home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Organizations of north Indians residing in Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday appealed to people to not offer Chhath Puja on the banks of rivers or water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. These organizations have instead asked people to offer Chhath Puja prayers at their residences.

The festival dedicated to the Sun god will be celebrated on November 20 and 21. "In view of the coronavirus pandemic, north Indians in Ahmedabd have been appealed against gathering on the banks of the Sabarmati river and elsewhere to offer Chhath prayers.

They have been asked to hold prayers at their homes," Lalit Jha, trustee of Ahmedabad-based Chhath Mahaparv Ayojan Samiti, told PTI. Jha said public congregations held on the occasion of Chhath puja are prone to the COVID-19 infection as around one lakh people visit the Sabarmati river to mark the occasion every year.

Chhath puja organizers in Surat, where public prayers are typically organized at several places along the Tapi river, have also made a similar appeal. Meanwhile, Jha said authorities have denied permission for public organization of Chhath prayers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Chhath puja is the biggest festival for people from Bihar and north Indians. The puja requires devotees to stand in water while offering prayers to the Sun god. Devotees will be at the risk of catching the coronavirus infection if even one person standing in water is infected," said Mahendra Jha, another trustee of the Chhath Mahaparv Ayojan Samiti. In Surat, organizers have put up banners at various spots along the Tapi river informing devotees that Chhath festival will not be organized this year.

Around 10 lakh north Indians reside in Ahmedabad, while their population in Surat is around 8 lakh. In Ahmedabad, thousands of people throng every year on the banks of the Sabarmati river near Indira bridge to celebrate the festival at a ghat constructed by the state government.

Every year, state chief minister attends Chhath event on the banks of the river. In Surat, the festival is typically organized in several places along the Tapi river.

A member of Bihar Vikas Mandal said the prayers will not be organized this year. "In light of coronavirus and as per the government's guidelines, we have decided against organizing the puja this time," he said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad. Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerlan...

Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

German security officials are considering banning protests this week outside the federal parliament by people opposed to coronavirus lockdown measures over fears a rally could turn violent. The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremis...

Maha: Minister father a degree holder now, tweets MP son

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has become a degree holder securing 77.25 per cent marks in the Arts stream, his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant announced on Tuesday. Shrikant said the Thane district guardian minister and Shi...

Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem - statement

Saudi Arabias Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the Israeli authorities decision to invite contractor bids to build 1,257 new settlements near East Jerusalem and said it contravened international resolutions. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020