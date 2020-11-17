Left Menu
Development News Edition

28 additional judges of Allahabad HC elevated as permanent judges

An additional judge is usually elevated as a permanent judge after two years based on his or her performance. According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the 28 additional judges have been made judges in the Allahabad High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:06 IST
28 additional judges of Allahabad HC elevated as permanent judges

Twenty-eight additional judges of the Allahabad High Court were elevated as permanent judges on Tuesday. An additional judge is usually elevated as a permanent judge after two years based on his or her performance.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the 28 additional judges have been made judges in the Allahabad High Court. The largest high court in the country in terms of number of judges and cases, the Allahabad High Court has a sanctioned strength of 160 judges but is working with a working strength of 100 -- a shortage of 60 judges as on November 1 -- according to the Law Ministry website.

India has 25 high courts..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in Delhi: NITI Aayog

Urgent actions have been taken by the Centre on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including an increase in the overall ICU beds from 3,500 to 6,000 in the next few days, said Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Tuesday. A further 537 new...

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on November 19, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. The MEA said in a statement that this will be the first stand-alone S...

Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad. Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerlan...

Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

German security officials are considering banning protests this week outside the federal parliament by people opposed to coronavirus lockdown measures over fears a rally could turn violent. The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020