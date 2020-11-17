28 additional judges of Allahabad HC elevated as permanent judges

Twenty-eight additional judges of the Allahabad High Court were elevated as permanent judges on Tuesday. An additional judge is usually elevated as a permanent judge after two years based on his or her performance.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the 28 additional judges have been made judges in the Allahabad High Court. The largest high court in the country in terms of number of judges and cases, the Allahabad High Court has a sanctioned strength of 160 judges but is working with a working strength of 100 -- a shortage of 60 judges as on November 1 -- according to the Law Ministry website.

India has 25 high courts..