Drugs worth Rs 8.5 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Two women were arrestedand brown sugar worth Rs 8.5 lakh seized from their possessionin Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Adarbazar inSahadevkhunta police station area in Balasore town and seized85 gm of the drugs from two women aged 59 and 30, an officersaid

They will be produced before a court, he added.