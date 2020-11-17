Drugs worth Rs 8.5 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Drugs worth Rs 8.5 lakh seized, 2 arrested in OdishaPTI | Balasore | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:57 IST
Two women were arrestedand brown sugar worth Rs 8.5 lakh seized from their possessionin Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Adarbazar inSahadevkhunta police station area in Balasore town and seized85 gm of the drugs from two women aged 59 and 30, an officersaid
They will be produced before a court, he added.
